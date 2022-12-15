DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $146.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $117.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $121.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $144.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.