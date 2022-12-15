dForce USD One Day Volume Reaches $4,709.22 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $201.10 million and $4,709.22 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00419568 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00033761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001136 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000413 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00216738 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,409.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

