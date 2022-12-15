Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($61.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($51.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($50.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 2.3 %

LON:DGE traded down GBX 87 ($1.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,677.50 ($45.12). 3,201,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £83.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,626.79. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,689.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,708.73.

Insider Activity at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($45.81) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.48 ($10,169.89). Insiders have bought a total of 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176 in the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.