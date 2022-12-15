Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $6.03 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $12.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

