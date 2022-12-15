Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the November 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTGI remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,574. Digerati Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Digerati Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

