Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $66.18 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $66.18 million and $1.29 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

