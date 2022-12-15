Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 739,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 313,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $516,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.43. 614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,810. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

