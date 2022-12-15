Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASGet Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 5.8% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. 391,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,416. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

