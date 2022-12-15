Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Down 4.7%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.51 and last traded at $98.59. Approximately 17,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,805,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 827,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $237,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

