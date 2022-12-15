DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Large Volume Increase

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 498,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,865,446 shares.The stock last traded at $16.19 and had previously closed at $15.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.