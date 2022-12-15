DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Booking were worth $35,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $44.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,961.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,255. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,894.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,909.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

