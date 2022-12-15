DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %

Amgen stock traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,815. The firm has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

