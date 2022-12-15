DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $40,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.12. 114,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,452,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

