DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,109 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,109 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $45,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 192.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.5 %

BMY traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,904. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,443. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.