DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,955 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. 295,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,623,506. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.