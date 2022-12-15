Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $158.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.23. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.