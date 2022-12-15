DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.