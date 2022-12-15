East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

East Africa Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$20.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.85.

About East Africa Metals

(Get Rating)

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.