Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7,377.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 260,285 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351,871. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

