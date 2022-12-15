Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,575,000 after buying an additional 4,489,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 738,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after acquiring an additional 730,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 663,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE FNF traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,434. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

