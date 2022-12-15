Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 589 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.41. 30,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

