ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCFGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 866,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECNCF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ECNCF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.