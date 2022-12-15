ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 866,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECNCF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ECNCF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

