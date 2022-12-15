EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in November

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the November 15th total of 3,794,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 562.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELCPF remained flat at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

(Get Rating)

Read More

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.