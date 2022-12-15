EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sunworks Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of SUNW opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

