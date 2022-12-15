Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 65.9% in November

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eiffage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY remained flat at $19.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

