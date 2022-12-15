Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 138,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.91. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

