Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

