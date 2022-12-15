Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 143,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

