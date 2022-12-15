Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.71 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
