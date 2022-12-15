Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LLY traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $359.64. The stock had a trading volume of 39,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

