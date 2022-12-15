Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.03

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOCW. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter worth about $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 331,925 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the third quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

