Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in November

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

EGMCF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. Emergent Metals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

About Emergent Metals

(Get Rating)

Emergent Metals Corp., a gold and base metal exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Arrow property that includes 17 patented lode mineral claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located to the east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada.

