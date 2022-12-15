Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.64 million-$238.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.06 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.44.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $170.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $64,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Endava by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

