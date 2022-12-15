Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the November 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 235,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Get Engie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.50 ($19.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Engie from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Engie from €18.30 ($19.26) to €18.20 ($19.16) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Engie from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.