ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the November 15th total of 615,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 450.1 days.

ENN Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XNGSF stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.