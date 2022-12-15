Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Research analysts predict that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,360,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,356.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,356.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $84,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,367,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,559,154.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,305 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.