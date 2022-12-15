Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.86. Envela shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 32,419 shares changing hands.

Envela Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $146.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Envela by 1,077.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.