Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epazz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EPAZ remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,426. Epazz has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get Epazz alerts:

About Epazz

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.