Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,697,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Epazz Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EPAZ remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,426. Epazz has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Epazz
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Epazz (EPAZ)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.