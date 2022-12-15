EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.61

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 121229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Trading Down 9.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in EQRx during the second quarter worth $186,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EQRx by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 617,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in EQRx by 1,521.4% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 404,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 379,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EQRx in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.