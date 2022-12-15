Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.51. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 12,813 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after buying an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $4,005,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 344,878 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.