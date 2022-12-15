Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Director Purchases $97,400.00 in Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 443,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ERAS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $583.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

