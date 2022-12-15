ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 15th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $183.48 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019821 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00236962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00832822 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.