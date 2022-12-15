Ergo 24 Hour Volume Hits $915,172.28 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00008213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $90.76 million and approximately $915,172.28 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,400.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00418625 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021512 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00856813 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002060 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00104921 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.40 or 0.00617222 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00268303 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,509,088 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
