EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESLOY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($151.58) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($205.26) to €185.00 ($194.74) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,171. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

See Also

