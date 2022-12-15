Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $115.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $18.37 or 0.00105365 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,437.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00424266 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021173 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002097 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00847225 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.46 or 0.00621962 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00274180 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00271126 BTC.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,390,280 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
