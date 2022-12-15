Euler Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $42.79 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Euler token can now be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00024817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $42.79 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

