European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Shares Down 0.7%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 732.50 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 733 ($8.99). Approximately 112,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 163,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($9.05).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 701.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 695.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £743.55 million and a PE ratio of 2,819.23.
European Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
