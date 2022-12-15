Evercore ISI Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $33.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LNC opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.74. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.