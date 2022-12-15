Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.5 %

IFF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.