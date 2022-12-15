Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

